Downtown Angola was finally full of trick or treaters Friday night after the Halloween activity was postponed from Thursday due to inclement weather. The Public Square was packed with costumed folks, young and old, picking up loads of candy. The Square's two restaurants — Sutton's Deli and Monument Pizza and Pub — were also busy with the usual First Friday crowds and folks in costumes.
Downtown Angola trick or treat
MIKE MARTURELLO
