ANGOLA — The deadline to register for this year's 10th Annual Excellence in Business Accolades Awards celebration is fast approaching.
People wanting to attend the annual Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Ebbie Awards must register by Friday.
The annual Ebbie Awards is the premier opportunity to recognize excellence in business in the local area. This year's awards presentation is scheduled for April 20 at Glendarin Hills Golf Club.
Nominations were submitted by Chamber members and the community, then compiled into a final ballot. The results will be verified by our tabulators and the winners will be announced at the event.
Online voting is now open through midnight on Friday by clicking on the "Vote Here" button below. Anyone can vote, however, only one vote per email address is allowed.
People may share the following link for voting: surveymonkey.com/r/7W8BGJW
You can scan the QR code included with this story to complete the survey.
The link to vote will also be available on the Chamber's Facebook page and on its website.
