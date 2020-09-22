Six people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Nathaniel A. Bodkin, 32, of the 2000 block of West C.R. 250S, Warsaw, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Leland R. Daley, 56, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 525S, Hamilton, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Michael L. Enos, 46, of the 200 block of Narrows Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 6000 block of North Old U.S. 27 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Andrea L. Nunley, 40, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 200N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Scott A. Teeple, 63, of the 800 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested on a warrant alleging violation of pretrial release.
• James D. Wilson, 38, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and contempt of court.
