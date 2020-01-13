ANGOLA — Angola High School senior Elayna Hasty is Distinguished Young Woman of Steuben County.
Hasty recently completed a year as Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen, one of a handful of teen titles she has held. As she prepares to segue into the adult world of pageantry, Hasty continues to hone her skills and promote her Girls Against Bullying Girls program.
Distinguished Young Women of Indiana is part of a national program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women. College scholarships are awarded at the state level — $27,500 last year — and millions in college-granted scholarships are available at the national level. In 2018, $2.1 million was distributed between the national, state and local levels.
Hasty, who did much of the preliminary auditioning remotely online, emphasized that it is not a pageant, it is a scholarship program. She developed a resume, participated in an interview, shared a talent by video, demonstrated a fitness routine and showed self expression, similar to evening gown in the Miss America program, said Hasty.
The week of Feb. 17-24, Hasty will be in Kokomo with girls from across the state competing for Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana. Preliminary nights will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, and Friday, Feb. 22, following opportunities to volunteer and tour Kokomo.
“Throughout that week we will be volunteering,” said Hasty. “We will be working with kids.”
Distinguished Young Women promote the Be Your Best Self initiative, encouraging young people to do their personal best in areas like academics, physical fitness, morality, character and social and civic participation.
“Embracing the BYBS message empowers young people with valuable tools to face the challenges of negative peer pressure,” says program literature. “Drawing on their own personal experiences, Distinguished Young Women program participants deliver helpful messages emphasizing the importance of setting goals and striving to reach them.”
The five tenets of the program are to be healthy, involved, studious, ambitious and responsible.
Finals night is Feb. 23 at Indiana University Kokomo Havens Auditorium. The top participant will go on to the national contest.
Hasty’s talent is singing an aria, “O Mio Babbino Caro.” She has sung for her talent in Miss America competitions, and dialed it up a notch with the operatic piece.
“It’s just such a pretty aria,” she said.
During her week in Kokomo, she will live with a host family, rooming with another DYW participant.
When she returns, she will begin preparing for the TeenSpeak program at Manchester University, Fort Wayne, on March 7.
“It’s about teens speaking out about what they’re passionate about,” said Hasty.
This year’s theme is Share Your Story of Strength. Hasty is one of a dozen speakers.
She will talk about GAB Girls, a program she started building when she was in middle school that gained national attention. She shared GAB in a global peace summit last year and has partnered with the California based Bears for Humanity.
