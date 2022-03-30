Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Cory D. Carico, 34, of Lane 355 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on charges of felony habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael J. Milligan, 41, of the 500 block of Maumee Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Nicholas K. Sanner, 34, of the 500 block of Thayer Road, Lima, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jeremy W. Tuttle, 36, of the 4600 block of South East Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 700 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, on charges of felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior in the last 10 years.
