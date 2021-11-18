Friday, Nov. 19
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
• Pleasant Township Advisory Board, Township Offices, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 10 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 22
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center,9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 5 p.m., executive session.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center,9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
