Several people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Dakota C. Claudy, 27, of the 6400 block of Maplecrest Drive, Orland, arrested on Maumee Street at Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Barry M. Friend Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Regency Court, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 800W, Orland, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Antonio M. Gentile, 44, of the 4800 block of Stone Canyon Passage, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 800S east of Interstate 69, Ashley, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor intimidation and disorderly conduct.
• Andrew P. Kennerk, 24, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal mischief with a pecuniary loss of between $750-$49,999.
• David M. Long, 51, of the 700 block of Quimby Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street at Evans Drive on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Brian K. Morrow, 34, of the 2900 block of Knod Court, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
• Dianna L. Panos, 49, of the 6300 block of C.R. 27, Auburn, arrested on North Wayne Street at Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Thuya A. Shwe, 29, of the 4600 block of Danbury Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on S.R. 327 at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Walter S. Simmons, 54, of Middlebury, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a misdemeanor probation violation.
• Amy Ting, 21, of the 6100 block ofo Woodfield Place, Grand Rapids, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
