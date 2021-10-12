STEUBEN COUNTY — KPC Media Group's Senior Lifestyles Expo drew hundreds from across northeastern Indiana Tuesday.
Held at the Steuben County Event Center, the expo featured more than 40 vendors from across northeast Indiana, offering a large variety of valuable information for older Americans.
On top of the special prizes offered to the first 100 people through the doors and the two cash prize drawings, KPC Media Group provided copies of its various resource-heavy publications distributed throughout the year.
Also available were flu shots by Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Nurse Liaison, Bridget McShane along with information on Medicare open enrollment, which runs from Friday through Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Those looking to compare their plans to ensure maximum coverage and quality or those new to the program can contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program for a step-by-step guide at 800-452-4800 or by visiting medicare.in.gov.
All event goers were offered complimentary coffee and donuts as well as a boxed lunch.
