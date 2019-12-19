WASHINGTON — "Angry" was a word Rep. Jim Banks used to express his feelings on Wednesday's impeachment vote, directing ire at House Democratic leaders who led the effort to impeach President Donald Trump.
For Banks, who telegraphed early and often that he was no fan of the process unfolded in Washington over the last couple months, the abuse of power came from the majority party's leadership.
On Wednesday, the House approved articles of impeachment against Trump, passing the first article for abuse of power by a 230-197 vote and a second article for obstruction of Congress by a 229-198 vote.
Zero Republicans voted for either article. Two Democrats voted no on the first article, and three against the second. One Democrat member and presidential candidate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, voted "present" on both.
“I voted against the sixth set of articles of impeachment Democrats have drafted against Donald Trump. Despite all the time and taxpayer dollars Democrats have spent on impeachment and endless investigations the last three years, there is still no evidence of wrongdoing. It is Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerry Nadler — not President Trump — who is guilty of abusing their power. They have put aside working on the serious issues facing our nation to pursue partisan impeachment. They should be held accountable for putting our country through this," Banks said in a statement after the Wednesday night vote.
Banks expanded a little bit more in an email newsletter that also went out Wednesday.
"I have to tell you, I’m pretty angry. I’m angry with Nancy Pelosi. I’m angry with Adam Schiff. I’m angry with Jerry Nadler. I’m angry they’re putting the country through this. I’m angry they’re attacking the 63 million people who support Donald Trump.
"This is a historic day. Never in American history has the House impeached a president along strictly partisan lines. Democrats failed to convince the American people or produce any evidence that the president committed a high crime or misdemeanor. You know why? Because no such high crime or misdemeanor happened. But Speaker Pelosi and her caucus decided to plow ahead anyway, wielding the House of Representatives as a political bludgeon to try to hurt a sitting president ahead of his re-election bid."
Banks closed by saying he was looking forward to the Senate acquitting Trump of the impeachment charges and for Congress to get back to normal business.
The Senate is led by Republicans, who hold 53 seats. In order to remove Trump from office, the Senate would need to vote in a two-thirds majority.
Even if every Democrat and the two liberal independent Senators were to vote to remove Trump, 20 Republicans would need to also cross over. Based on the current politics of the upper house, the likelihood of that happening are effectively zero.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, a freshman Republican who was elected in 2018 with a message that closely echoed Trump, again on Thursday laid out that he's a "no" vote.
"When it comes to everything I know so far, I'll vote to acquit," Braun tweeted Thursday. "That doesn’t mean I won’t listen and be objective in the trial.
"It’s because the House hasn't made the case, and started on shaky ground when they were talking about impeachment before they knew what it would be for," he said.
Republican Sen. Todd Young continued to avoid impeachment talk. As of Thursday, the senior senator who came into office in 2016 with Trump has not issued any news releases or tweets on the topic.
Young has sidestepping taking any official position on impeachment, instead stating to other media outlets simply that he'll be a "conscientious United States Senator making an objective decision based on presentation of all facts."
