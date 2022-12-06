ANGOLA — Angola High School senior Avery E. Knox has been named as the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Steuben County Tuesday.
The announcement was made at the offices of the Steuben County Community Foundation, which facilitates the award.
“I have always dreamed of getting this award,” said Knox.
One of Knox's most impressive recent achievements is her fundraiser through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with her co-candidate Marcus Miller. Knox said her team managed to fundraise $83,000 to help develop “new and better treatments for cancer.”
Like every major achievement in life, Knox's successful cancer fundraiser did not happen suddenly, but was a premeditated effort to help cancer patients, because at one point in her life, said Knox, she was unsure whether she did not happen to get cancer herself.
Knox said that at that time she had a bone cyst in her arm, and while her medical results were sent to pathologists “all across the country,” she had to wait not knowing what the results would be. She said that time really tested her faith and the faith of her entire family.
Knox’s tumor turned out to be benign, but she retained the memories of the feelings of fear and uncertainty and decided to live through them in a way that could also benefit people “being on the other side finding out if it was a malignant or cancerous tumor.”
Knox said she and Miller, who was a senior last year, were reaching out to the local businesses and vendors, as well as to corporate sponsors asking for donations.
“I really wanted to do my part to help raise that and hopefully end cancer once and for all,” said Knox.
Serving others seems to be generally one of the main motives of Knox’s life. Along with being involved with several school community initiatives, she and her brothers also participated in the Mobile Meals project delivering meals to people with disabilities or elders in hospital.
“My brothers and I went and delivered those meals through Cameron Hospital,” said Knox.
She said serving others was such a natural part of her life because that was what she was taught in her family. In addition, throughout the years she saw several of her family members applying, getting to the final, like her older brother, Joel Knox, or even receiving the award like her aunts Taryn Knox and Beth Weber, and her cousin Mason Gaerte.
Thane Knox, Avery’s father, said Avery has always been such a bright light in terms of leading her peers and being an accomplished individual. Kylin Knox, Avery’s mother, said her daughter had always been a very organized and motivated student, and it was one of her inherent traits to always look for ways to help people.
“I would say that she sees needs, and then she organizes it and goes after that and puts a lot of effort into everything she does,” said Kylin.
Kylin said that the desire to help others was present on both sides of Avery’s family, and that mainly came from their Christian faith. Avery’s grandmother Bev Knox, said her granddaughter had always been a compassionate, hardworking, and driven individual.
“She is focused and has a big heart,” Bev said.
Avery’s grandmother also noted that her granddaughter was tied to the community, and she loved the area, and she felt certain Avery would come back to continue to give to the community “because she has that passion for family and friends and appreciation for where she grew up,” Bev said.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937. Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, fees, books, and equipment for four years in any school in Indiana.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are to raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana and to foster a dialogue between various community stakeholders.
Jacqui Gentile, program officer of the Steuben County Community Foundation, said that the selection for the program included sending in recommendation letters, and following self-presentation, interview workshop and impromptu essay.
After the selection, said Gentile, the candidates’ names were sent to Independent Colleges of Indiana, an organization that assists with the scholarship and other educational opportunities within the State of Indiana, that evaluated the selection and made the final decision.
“All of the finalists embody the wonderful qualities and characteristics that make them worthy candidates,” said Gentile.
She noted that for that reason five other finalists, Angola High School senior Madison Dailey, Angola High School senior Kameron Marple, Angola High School senior Jacqueline Miller, Fremont High School senior Lauren Teeple, and Hamilton High School senior Krystalyn Mullin will also receive $2,500 Circle of Friends scholarships from the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Knox’s achievements, however, were considered outstanding.
“Avery is a well-rounded student and has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, a strong commitment to community service, and an excellent work ethic,” said Lisa Biers, vice president of programs of the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Avery said she was planning on going in a pre-medical direction considering Saint Mary’s College at the University of Notre Dame as one of her possible options. She left her award ceremony first — hurrying back to classes.
“Receiving this scholarship is a true blessing. I can’t wait to make the community proud with the next steps in my life,” she said.
Her brother, Niles, 13, said he would apply for the scholarship, too, to continue the family tradition.
