ANGOLA — A Jonesville, Michigan, man is in custody following his arrests on Monday for two counts of felony child molesting.
The Steuben County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin A. Lambos, 34, arrest in connection with incidents that too place in April 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East S.R. 120 in Steuben County.
Lambos was taken into custody following an interview with Sheriff's detectives.
The arrest comes after a 4 week investigation into allegations that Lambos had sexual contact with a 12 year old girl in April 2022 at the residence Lambos then shared with the victim's mother.
Lambos was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and one count of Level 4 felony child molesting. He is being held without bond pending an initial hearing. No online court records are available as of Tuesday morning.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office in the investigation were the Dr. Bill Lewis Child Advocacy Center and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
This is a developing story.
