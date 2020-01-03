ANGOLA — Mike Meek’s first year on the job as the first paid chief of the Angola Fire Department was not what you would call an easy one.
It was 1984 and he had just been hired, taking the post at the end of December 1983. Then came April and what would be a spate of major fires in 1984. And over the years, Meek has seen it all, with the department being all volunteer to now a career force and numerous technology changes that would boggle the mind.
On Sunday, Meek will no longer be Angola’s fire chief. After his 24-hour shift ends Sunday morning, he will officially be retired after scores of years of service.
“Sorry to see it come to an end, but they say all things come to an end. I guess it’s my time,” an emotional Meek said Friday to an Angola Public Safety Building training room gathering of family, firefighters, police and State Fire Marshal Stephen Cox.
In 1984 there were three major fires in the downtown Angola area: The Heidelberg Cafe on April 30, followed by the Klein’s Sandwich Shop fire on the Public Square on May 31 that also damaged Angola State Bank and other neighboring businesses. Then there was the Grass Green blaze just west of City Hall (what is now the Public Safety Building) on West Gilmore Street that raised environmental concerns that September.
Topping that year was a major fire at Angola Lumber Co. on Nov. 16. At least, in the fall of 1981, the fire department had held a mock fire drill — at Angola Lumber; they were prepared.
While fighting the Heidelberg fire, Meek’s truck was damaged and the man who hired him, Mayor Gerald Lett, was standing on the sidelines and saw it all. Meek said he thought that would lead to him getting fired. Instead, Lett, the former police chief, told Meek they would have to get his truck repaired.
It has been a long time for Meek as fire chief. He was first hired in 1977 by Mayor Roman Beer to take over for the departed Delbert Lehman. That was on June 1, and Meek has been the fire chief ever since. He is the longest serving of the 16 fire chiefs or foremen the city has had, serving in the post 43 years. His last shift is Saturday.
“This is his life. I don’t know what he’s going to do,” said Meek’s wife, Vicki.
Meek actually started fighting fires in the 1960s as a youngster in a youth volunteer program. He actually helped Chief Bill Goodwin attach a fire hose to a hydrant at the corner of West Maumee and Elizabeth streets to help battle the Hotel Hendry fire on March 31, 1968. He could not become an actual volunteer until he was 21 under the department’s bylaws, but Goodwin got those changed so Meek actually joined the force when he was 20.
“So tomorrow (today) will be 47 years on the fire department,” Meek said. “I guess this is all I’ve ever known.”
When Meek became chief in 1977 and paid chief in late 1983, Angola was still fighting fires with an all volunteer force. Equipment was antiquated; the city’s biggest firefighting truck was a 1951 LaFrance. For the Heidelberg fire the city had to call in reinforcements from cities such as Auburn that had aerial trucks that could get above the building and the blaze to knock it down.
On Friday, upon the eve of his retirement, Meek was honored with a surprise visit to the Angola Fire Department from State Fire Marshal Cox, the former fire chief from South Bend.
“As a former fire chief, I can’t say enough about what (Meek) just mentioned,” Cox said. “A fire chief is only as good as the men or women who work for him in the department, and it’s always about we.”
Cox presented Meek with the State Fire Marshal Meritorious Service Award.
Meek comes from a long line of firefighters. Like many who came up through the ranks of volunteers, he served at a time when it wasn’t uncommon to find several family members serving at a time on the force, grandfathers, fathers and sons and grandmothers, mothers and daughters on auxiliary forces.
“As all of you know, you can’t do this without family. You have to have the support of your spouse, your kids because there’s a lot of things that you miss,” Meek said to his family that were present and his firefighting family that wished him well in the fire department’s training room.
Angola has moved away from the volunteer service, as have many towns that have had a difficult time being able to recruit firefighters who are able to leave their jobs in order to fight a blaze.
It was 25 years ago this month that Angola started evolving to the paid professional force of today. Angola’s first two paid fighter fighters — Terry Gary and Brian Bowden — started work in January 1995, joining Meek and Fire Marshal Scott Lehman.
One of the other early paid firefighters to join the force was Jason Meek, Chief Meek’s son. He started work in 1997 as the city’s fifth paid firefighter, joining Meek, Lehman, Bowden and Gary. Including Mike’s father, three generations of Meeks have served on the Angola force. Meek’s son Christopher Meek also serves on the department. The department has 13 paid firefighters and 12 part time.
Meek started hanging out at the fire department with his father when he was 5 years old, so he has been around the Angola department some 52 years. When he became a teen, Meek would ride around with Chief Goodwin, who recognized a desire in Meek to someday serve.
Over the years, the fire department has grown in numbers and its mission has evolved. There are still the fire safety talks put on for school children, but fire personnel are now working on the front line as emergency medical providers, working alongside paramedics from the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service. There are annual inspections of commercial businesses. Their roles as many.
And yes, they still fight fires, but it certainly isn’t what it used to be when Meek went to work as a volunteer in the 1970s.
He departed with humility.
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you. Like I said earlier, without your help and commitment over the years I wouldn’t have been able to do my job. Sons, granddaughters, daughters, and like I said, wife, have been committed with me over the years and stood by my side so I could do the job. There were a lot of missed meals, ballgames, graduations, everything,” Meek said. “Thank you everyone. It has been a tremendous honor to serve each and everyone of you and hopefully the next guy has the same amount of cooperation and dedication that I’ve had from each and everyone of you. I love you all and thank you very, very much.”
Meek’s replacement as chief is on the Angola Common Council’s agenda on Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 210 N. Public Square.
