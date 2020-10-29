ANGOLA — Four seats are up for election on the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees and there is a race for each.
In District 1, retired MSD administrator Mark Ridenour is challenging incumbent Case Gilbert.
The District 2 seat is currently unoccupied. Marilyn McCormick resigned recently due to a change of residence. Because of a tie vote, the board was unable to seat her replacement at the Oct. 13 meeting and the responsibility now falls to Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat. Candidates for District 2, Mark Cockroft and Rebecca Maggart, both are seeking to fill the vacancy, which ends in December, as well as a four-year term on the board.
In District 3, Tony Culver is vying for a seat held by board vice president LeAnn Boots.
An at-large position on the seven-person board is also up for election. Thomas Caswell is running against current board President Cory Archbold.
Those elected Nov. 3 will join trustees Kevin Beard, Scott Poor and Brad Gardner at the January meeting.
District 1
Gilbert completes his first term on the board this year. He was appointed to serve the final eight months of the late Michael Holcomb’s term prior to Gilbert’s election in 2016.
“I serve on the school board to invest in the success of both Angola and MSD of Steuben County,” said the former Angola Police Officer, now self-employed.
He and his wife Brecken have four children that attend MSD: Summer, 18; Grace, 16; Vince, 15; and Tyson, 9.
“MSD excels at celebrating the success of students in multiple different avenues. Examples of this would be academics, sports, music and clubs,” said Gilbert.
He said a challenge to the district is providing a safe work environment for both staff and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I commend MSD for the transparency in handling the pandemic with their commitment to keeping the schools open as well as providing flexible options for continued learning,” Gilbert said.
The current relationship between Superintendent Brent Wilson and the school board is difficult, Gilbert said. Wilson filed suit against the board and district, claiming breach of contract. The case is pending in Steuben Superior Court.
Gilbert said he feels the current board has a positive partnership and works well together.
If re-elected, Gilbert said he would like to help improve the relationship between the staff and upper administration, continue recruiting the top teachers and staff and “work on policies to retrain staff.”
“I feel MSD can do a better job making sure our nonadministrative staff have a voice, especially during this pandemic when they are facing unprecedented challenges,” Gilbert said. “I would also like to see MSD promoted throughout the community to increase enrollment. MSD offers a wide range of options for curriculum, sports, clubs, etc. I don’t think the community knows what all the great options are that MSD can provide for their children.”
Ridenour, who worked as an educator for more than 42 years, recently retired after 30 years as an MSD administrator. He has been a teacher, coach and administrator.
He and his wife Julie’s sons followed in his footsteps. Matt is an elementary school principal in Lafayette and Mitchell is a math teacher at Angola High School.
MSD’s greatest asset, Ridenour said, is “fantastic, dedicated staff who work tirelessly to provide a high-quality education for the students of our community.”
“Our facilities and grounds are second to none and extremely well maintained,” he added. “Our students have many post-secondary opportunities available to obtain a head start in their college or technical careers.”
The financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping enrollment and pending litigation with Wilson are concerns for the district, said Ridenour, as is retention and recruiting of good employees.
He sees the following goals for the board, staff and community:
• Create a culture of positive professional trust where the board, staff, administrators and community work together.
• Create a competitive pay formula that encourages staff to remain in the corporation by providing pay steps for years of service as well as effectiveness.
• Move MSD back to the “front of the line.” “The corporation has spent too much time recently in a status quo environment,” he said. “It’s time we get our staff back out looking for new proven, effective teaching strategies to incorporate into the classroom.”
• Broaden the relationship between the district, community resources and Trine University.
“In my over 42 years as a professional educator, I’ve had the personal experience of working closely with numerous school boards and their members,” Ridenour said, noting concern about board members with “personal agendas.”
District 2
Cockroft retired after 36 years in education in various roles with the East Noble School Corporation and Impact Institute. He has been a classroom teacher, football and track coach, department chair, lead negotiator, internship coordinator and Career Pathways coordinator along with owning and operating Fort Wayne Storage for 25 years. He founded and currently serves on boards for Boomerang Backpacks and Light the Night for Northeast Indiana.
He and his wife Edythe are the parents of Eric, a sophomore at Purdue University; Autumn, a freshman at Central Michigan University; and Rachel, an AHS senior.
“I would like to give back to the school corporation and community that has meant so much to my kids and family,” Cockroft said. “There are many challenges facing MSD, as well as education in the state of Indiana. Declining enrollment is a major concern for many schools including MSD. Our schools and community have so much to offer, and we need to continue to attract families to this area. Another concern is updating a long-term plan for MSD in terms of buildings and facilities. Decisions will need to be made the next four years in regards to many maintenance items and plans for upgrading facilities. A third area of concern is being able to continue to attract qualified staffing.”
To have the best employees — from bus drivers to administrators — Cockroft said competitive wages and benefits are imperative.
“My three children have received an excellent education at MSD; it has prepared them for a post high school education and lifelong learning,” he said. “The one-to-one technology program has better prepared our students to use technology after high school.”
He said his goal as a school board member would be to learn as much about the schools as possible and make responsible decisions.
“There are many decisions that the school board will face the next four years,” he said. “These decisions include facilities, maintenance, staffing, testing and overall education.”
Maggart retired July 31 from MSD. She lives with her husband John. Both of her children graduated from Angola High School, Adrianne in 1995 and Josh in 1997.
“I want to be a part of the decision-making process regarding how to best prepare our children for their adult lives and show parents that they can be confident that our district is doing everything possible to provide the best education and opportunities for their children,” she said. “I want to listen to our students, parents, teachers and staff to make sure that we hear all perspectives and make the best decisions that put our valuable tax dollars in the right place. The school board should demonstrate leadership and accountability and with my 31 years of experience at MSD, I will provide this element and if elected I will make sure that we have accountability in all areas.”
The current COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges.
“We need to continue to monitor and be open to ideas to keep our students safe and in school. We also need to support our teachers during this very stressful time; they are all going above and beyond,” Maggart said. “Technology also needs to be kept up to date so all students can compete with the necessary learning demands of the 21st century … We also have to keep a handle on bullying and other distractions that can take away our students’ ability to learn. This has a profound impact on their learning aptitude. We have to stay vigilant.”
Maggart extolled current MSD teachers and staff.
“Currently, these teachers are working well over their contract hours to accommodate both in-class and virtual learning students,” she said. “Administrators, along with our teachers and staff, provide a safe, loving environment for all.”
She expressed hope that MSD administration remains open to all ideas presented by principals, teachers and staff in light of COVID-19 challenges. She said communication and personal contact are keys at every level of the district.
District 3
Boots, who served as president of the board for two years, is seeking her second term. She lives with her husband Bobby. They have two sons, Robby and Brady, and two grandchildren. She is the general manager and service manager at her family’s business, Dunham Motor Sales, Angola.
Boots has been active in numerous philanthropic organizations in Steuben County, including 4-H, Junior Achievement, Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority and the Steuben County Cancer Association.
She and her sons graduated from Angola High School.
“I feel that my education, passion and background can benefit the MSD school board,” Boots said. “I have lived in Angola my entire life outside of my four years at college.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and health safety guidelines are major challenges to the district, she said.
“State funding is an ever-changing dilemma as well as health care costs,” she added.
When it comes to technology, MSD is doing an excellent job, said Boots.
“I am so proud of our staff for thinking outside of the box and creating engaging lessons for our students,” she said, noting that in a second term she wants “to continue with the work that is currently being done to strengthen our amazing school system.”
Culver, a semi-retired insurance agent, said he has an interest in the school board after being involved in his grandchildren’s activities at MSD schools. He has a son, Tyler, and spouse Judy.
“I try to attend any grandparents’ days, book fairs, presentations, etc.,” said Culver. “I am both interested and concerned about their education and future.”
As an insurance agent, Culver represented MSD, Fremont and DeKalb Central United school corporations.
“In that capacity, I have been in all the MSD schools and facilities. I am familiar with the business side of school,” he said. “Funding has been, is and will continue to be a challenge. No matter the job classification, MSD must pay well and supply competitive benefits to attract the best people. The school board and administration must work hand in hand if this is to be accomplished.”
Culver said MSD has long been considered a quality school corporation, from the personnel to facilities.
“MSD is small enough to know students as individuals but also large enough to provide a variety of quality educational experiences for students,” he said.
Open and transparent communication is vital to the success of MSD, he said. “Parents, taxpayers, school board, administrators, teachers and staff all need to be on the same page heading in the same direction.”
Culver also referred to “internal strife” in the district he would like to help resolve.
At-large
Archbold is seeking a second term on the school board. The co-owner and operator of Dry Dock Marine Center, as well as a financial and real estate investor, Archbold lives with his wife Jennie and children Emma, 18, and Jack, 16.
Both his and Jennie’s families hark from the MSD tradition, and with four years’ experience, Archbold said he feels he has a good understanding of how the board works.
“I believe that education is the foundation of a community,” he said. “The greater the quality of education and training is for a community, the greater quality of life is for those within that community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge currently facing the school district, Archbold said.
“There are changes every day and the school board and administration need to continue to work well together to stay nimble and open minded,” he said. “Currently we have a board that has gained experience over the past four years and work very well together on discussing — not always agreeing — on issues and now have the experience to get MSD through the COVID pandemic and navigate the unknown after effects on education coming down the road. Continuous turnover of board members serves no one well for the long-term success of a district.”
MSD is a leader in technology and e-learning, Archbold said, which has helped in the pandemic situation.
“I feel that teachers and principals do a great job of communicating with parents and students. I’d like to see more communication between the school board and administration of all levels along with communication to all stakeholders in the community,” Archbold said.
In his next four years in office, Archbold said he would like to become more involved in state education organizations and the Indiana School Board Association along with networking with other area school boards.
Caswell, who works in Global Customer Solutions for UPS, lives with his wife Kelly and children Kylie, 15, and Tommy, 13.
He said he is running for school board to get involved in the community and make a positive impact on the school district. The biggest challenge he sees in the role is prioritizing the spending of taxpayer dollars.
“We need to invest in our district, that allows for opportunity to bring new and additional revenues to MSDSC,” he said.
Student safety is important to Caswell.
“Building for our future, in terms of our schools and athletic facilities, we need to have facilities that allow for the district to host events and bring revenue to the district and the community,” he said. “We need to be smart on how we are spending the taxpayers’ dollars to ensure we are getting the most return on our investments.”
MSD has hired the best teachers and administrators in the state, he said.
“They care deeply about their students and always put the students first,” Caswell said. “We need to retain them and attract new talented teachers and administrators as we grow our student base.”
He said it is important to make sure teachers and administrators are compensated for their efforts “not only during this time of a pandemic, but moving forward.”
Caswell believes term limits are needed for school board members to allow new members to be elected, providing new ideas.
