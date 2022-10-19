ANGOLA — A former Trine University instructor is facing 15 charges of Level 4 felony child exploitation after police discovered he was in possession of numerous child pornography images.
Angola Police were led to Steven J. Messer, 32, Angola, after receiving a tip on July 21 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Messer was alleged to have uploaded 21 images showing pornography of children younger than 12, said information filed in Steuben Superior Court.
Because the images depicted children younger than 12, that raises the charges to Level 4 felonies, which carry a possible prison term of 2-12 years.
Messer was arrested on Tuesday and charges were filed Wednesday morning, court records say.
Upon his arrest on Tuesday, Messer turned over all items associated with Trine, court records say.
"Trine University has terminated, with immediate effect, instructor Steven Messer following an investigation into potential violations of Messer’s contractual obligations and potential violations of University policies. Trine University has followed the direction of law enforcement since being first made aware of possible criminal charges related to Messer. Messer is prohibited from returning to the Trine campus. The university will make no further comment," said a statement issued by the university's public relations department.
Messer had been employed at Trine since January as a biology instructor. He is working on his doctorate at Arizona State University. He came to Trine from Tempe, Arizona.
During his interview with Angola Detective Michael Wood and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andrew Bonneau on Tuesday, Messer asked if his involvement with child pornography would jeopardize his job. Wood said he had no control over what was done at the university.
Throughout the course of the interview, court records said, Messer told Wood how he went from viewing traditional pornography and the various sites he visited to where it progressed to child pornography.
"Steven states he saves the images and has roughly 100 images of children in a nude state saved," court records said.
Messer traded images with other individuals so he could build a collection. He also admitted that viewing child pornography was wrong.
"Steven states he knows that possessing child pornography is illegal. Steven states he has a suspicion that he has a porn addiction and that's why he held on to the child porn files," Wood's report to the court said.
Messer had an initial hearing before Magistrate James Burns on Wednesday afternoon. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail for his release from the Steuben County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
He told the court he would hire his own attorney. His next date in court is Jan. 23 for a pretrial hearing. His trial has been set for April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.