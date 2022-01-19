Carnegie Public Library recently received a burst of color thanks to the artistic touch of local painter Amy Buchs. Buchs has recently finished a mural along the wall of Carnegie’s lower level that features elegant, flowing spheres. Buchs is set to soon begin another mural on the upper level along with Janelle Slone of The Relic Emporium.
Carnegie sports some new colors
Hailee Lepley
