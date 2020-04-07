ANGOLA — While liquor sales remain an essential service in Indiana, the industry is going through temporary changes this week to meet social distancing efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Eric Holcomb — who signed a law that repealed a century-old ban on Sunday liquor sales in Indiana in February 2018 — signed an executive order Monday that extends Indiana’s stay-at-home directive through April 20. It also requires that all liquor stores operate by curbside pickup only.
Customers were still able to peruse the aisles at Gay’s Hops-N-Schnapps locations on Tuesday though call-ahead carry-out was also offered. As of today, those wishing to purchase beer, wine or liquor from Gay’s are asked to call the store at least 30 minutes in advance and make an order. A Gay’s employee will bring the products outside and put them in the trunk, decreasing the need for interpersonal contact.
“We support the governor in his decision,” said Gay’s owner Cricket Gay, “if it helps Indiana get through this crisis, we’re all in.”
As of Tuesday, 173 Indiana residents had reportedly died due to COVID-19, a highly infectious virus for which there is no known cure. The Indiana State Department of Health was reporting 5,507 confirmed cases on Tuesday. Thirty of those cases were in northeastern Indiana, including two deaths.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Indiana’s coronavirus saturation is expected to peak on April 17.
Nonessential businesses in Indiana were ordered closed March 25 by Holcomb’s order. Restaurants and taverns have been offering food and drink curbside since that date.
On Tuesday, Chapman’s Brewing Company, based in Angola with locations throughout northeastern Indiana, began offering its growlers and kegs by delivery. Its taprooms closed last month but were still providing beer by carryout.
“While the brewery has been in operation this whole time to maintain production of cans for package stores, we began plans for a delivery service to Northeast Indiana to help bring fresh draft beer to you,” said an email to customers. Chapman’s delivery can be ordered at https://shop.chapmansbrewing.com, Monday through Saturday. Orders must be received before 3 p.m. with delivery starting at 5 p.m. There is a discount for mug club members.
Hamilton’s Party Store, which also operates liquor stores in Butler and Orland, will be offering curbside call-in orders and some limited home delivery, said owner Wil Howard.
“We’re doing our best to take care of our customers in a healthy, safe way,” said Howard. Those wishing to purchase beer, wine or liquor can call and make their order, then make a second call to the store when they are in the parking lot. Howard said orders can be assembled “relatively quickly” and said people are welcome to order from the parking lot.
Hours at the Hamilton and Butler stores are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Hamilton store can be called at 488-2312 and the Butler store, 868-2662.
Gay’s has five locations: two in Angola and Fremont, LaGrange and Auburn. Store addresses, telephone numbers and other details are on the web site at gayshopsnschnapps.com.
All Gay’s stores will remain at full staff. Restricted hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, will continue.
“We’re going to go shopping for you,” said Gay. Customers who don’t know precisely the brand or variety they are looking for will be assisted by an educated staff. Gay’s employs experts in craft beer, fine wine and bourbon who have trained employees to assist clientele.
Gay asked for patience with his staff as it gets comfortable with the temporary protocol, which will require a lot of additional daily footwork and responsibilities.
Sales have gone through “ups and downs” since Holcomb’s late-March order, said Gay.
“We did see a spike in sales in the beginning,” he said. Part of that could be attributed to people stocking up so they did not have to leave their homes during the stay-at-home order. Also, bars and restaurants were closed and the only way people could legally drink was in a private setting.
“We’ve seen a little increase in traffic,” said Howard.
Gay said he recommends when people shop, they stock up to avoid excess trips to the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.