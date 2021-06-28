Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.