LAKE JAMES — Detectives from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are working nonstop on the investigation of the Wilma Ball homicide that occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at her home on Sowles Bay.
Sheriff R.J. Robinson said investigators have turned up many leads in the case but would like to see if people have more home video surveillance that might assist the investigation.
“Our current investigation is very interesting and an intricate one. It has investigative, evidentiary points that have taken us in many different directions, but to sum it up, because of the circumstances, location, age of our victim, reported the way it was reported, everything has been at the interesting level at best,” Robinson said.
Robinson said there aren’t any arrests imminent in the stabbing death of Ball, 82, on Lane 200E.
Sheriff’s detectives are seeking any additional residential surveillance video on Lake James Lane 200 and surrounding areas that has not already been provided. The time frame of the video would be from 5:30 pm on June 22 to 1 p.m. on June 23.
Anyone with additional video surveillance is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 668-1000, ext. 5000. Detectives are also asking anyone with any information regarding any suspicious activity and/or persons in that area during that time to please contact the Sheriff’s Office.
There has been much concern expressed by people who live in the area of where the murder occurred, which is on an island that only has one access point. In addition, making the area even more remote, there are only two points of access to the Sowles Bay area.
Robinson said he could not yet identify if the suspect or suspects were people who knew Ball or whether the act was random.
“Nothing has really been ruled out at this point,” Robinson said. “I would never want to answer that incorrectly and say you have nothing to worry about. You should be concerned every day about your relative safety. You should lock your home, lock your car, don’t let strangers in your house. Your general safety tips, you should always follow those. As soon as I said you don’t have to worry about anything then something tragic would happen.”
Though he didn’t want to say anything that could hinder the investigation, Robinson said he has family living close to the area of the crime but he hasn’t told them to move out for their safety.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Ball home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about an unresponsive female inside the home.
Officers first on the scene located Ball and realized she had been stabbed to death. Sheriff’s Department and State Police detectives were immediately called to investigate.
Robinson said there has been great cooperation between the two investigation teams from the county and state.
“The Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Indiana State Police are working diligently following every lead in order to bring this case to a successful resolution as quickly as possible. We would like to remind our citizens to continue being safe and vigilant, and to please report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary,” Robinson said.
An autopsy was performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.
