ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council met in its first session of the year and it came out of the organizational part of the meeting looking a little similar to last year and with a change.
With Councilwoman Ruth Beer presiding, having come out of 2020 as the council’s president for six months following the one-month absence of Rick Shipe due to a move from his district, the hierarchy was put to a vote.
Shipe, who had been president since 2013, emerged as the new president, edging out Beer in a 4-3 vote. Beer then stood up for election as vice president, a position she held previously, against Councilman Jim Getz, who ended up in his first position of leadership, also by a 4-3 margin.
“There are quite a few on this board who would make a great president,” Beer said prior to determining the process for the vote.
Following the organizational session, Councilman Dan Caruso said, “We couldn’t have better leadership than we’ve had the last few years.”
The council ended up with its first major realignment in years, perhaps dating to the 2012 and 2014 elections that brought on some of the current members.
There are three new council members who started their service on Tuesday. They included Tony Isa, District 4, and Bill Harter and Lisa Aldrich in at-large positions. Isa and Aldrich were seated in caucuses held in December to fill vacancies.
Two of the vacancies were created by Ken Shelton, District 2, and Wil Howard, District 4, getting elected to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Shipe, who moved out of his District 3 seat, moved into the District 2 seat after having filled out the at-large term of Beer, who took over the District 3 seat that had been held for years by her father, John Hughes.
Beer then resigned the at-large seat she was elected to in November. That vacancy was filled by Aldrich.
Isa filled the vacancy left by Howard being elected a commissioner.
