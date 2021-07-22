LAKE JAMES — Seth Jenkins would just love it if someone were to return his 2008 Gibson Les Paul guitar when he’s back in Steuben County to play at the Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest this weekend.
He’s not holding out hope that it will ever return in the same condition it was before it left — his workhorse that really is an extension of his musical self — but he would like to have it back just the same.
Of all the bad things that could happen, Jenkin’s 2008 Gibson Les Paul was stolen from the pontoon boat stage on which he and the Clayton Anderson band were playing for the big Fourth of July celebration on the Lake James sandbar on July 3.
“Honestly, with all the drunken idiots out there, who knows what happened to it. It’s probably in the lake somewhere,” Jenkins said in a phone interview. “Of course, stupid people do some stupid things out on the lake with some alcohol in them.”
Still, Jenkins is holding out hope that his favorite guitar that has been with him across the country playing many venues will find its way home still in decent shape.
It all happened on July 3, the Saturday of the holiday weekend that saw perhaps one of the largest crowds ever at the sandbar. Following an afternoon of entertaining in their country rock/Midwest rock genre, the band packed up and was preparing to leave.
Prior to doing so, they all hopped into the lake and made it to the Pirate’s Galley floating restaurant to grab a bite to eat. They left their gear on the boat that’s used for generators to power the band and is also used as a ferry for the entertainers.
After about 5 minutes away from their gear, Jenkins returned to the pontoon to discover his 2008 Gibson Les Paul guitar had been stolen.
“Unfortunately, this guitar was stolen off the boat stage. It is my main workhorse of a guitar and I need your help getting it back,” Jenkins posted on Facebook. “Please let me know if you have any information.”
Jenkins said he just wants his guitar back. He won’t press charges. He just wants his guitar back.
“We can just move on and consider it done,” he said. “If somebody would bring it forward, I wouldn’t press charges.” You can reach out to Jenkins on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
The incident has been reported to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office so the serial number on the guitar can be circulated to pawn shops. Sheriff R.J. Robinson said anything that comes of the incident, if his office is involved, will be turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
“After the nightmare 2020 was to all of us, it breaks my heart this happened. I understand we are all getting back on our feet, and hard times can cause us to do certain things, but this is a tool I use to make my income. Please help me find it,” Jenkins said. “Guitars become such an extension of the person playing them. Each one is very different.”
So far, Robinson said, the detectives working on the case do not have any leads.
“I’ve had some people say they thought they saw a guy on a yellow SeaDoo with a guitar,” Jenkins said.
But in reality, he acknowledged, the gear could have ended up anywhere, for example, like on a pontoon in one of its many storage areas. Jenkins is just hoping that the guitar is being treated with care.
In addition to the guitar, which was a replica of a 1950s Les Paul, the thief or thieves made off with more than $1,000 in other equipment, including a guitar case, wireless equipment, straps and strap locks, in-ear monitors and a variety of guitar tools.
“They made off with a lot of my stuff,” Jenkins said.
All totaled, between the guitar and the gear, he lost about $4,000 worth of equipment.
Playing shows on the lake can present challenges, Jenkins said. But that doesn’t stop Clayton Anderson, which is based in Bloomington, from playing here. The band will be making a return trip to the Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest, playing at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The event starts on Friday. (See schedule.)
July 3 wasn’t the first time the band has been at the Lake James sandbar. They played Lake James in 2020 for the first time.
“We love it up there. It’s always great, but we’ve had some bad luck,” said Jenkins, who lives near the Kentucky border in Floyds Knobs. “There’s so many good people up there. Then there’s a couple bad eggs.”
Once last year an acoustic guitar was dropped into the lake. Even worse, the key to the vehicle that hauls all of the band’s equipment was dropped into Lake James at the sandbar. That meant one of the band members — he who dropped the key — had to drive to Bloomington and back to pick up the spare.
This weekend, Jenkins said, “I’m hoping for better results ... I have my fingers crossed.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help Jenkins raise the $4,000 needed to replace his guitar and gear. It can be found at https://bit.ly/3zmdZ8A.
