INDIANAPOLIS — After what might be considered a one-month anomaly, unemployment in February in northeast Indiana appears to be closer to the year-over-year figures than the one-month jump sustained in LaGrange and Noble counties in January, said data released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Both counties experienced spikes that put them in the higher counties for unemployment in January, with LaGrange and Noble counties both spiking to 5.2% to start the year.
In February, LaGrange County dropped to 3.1%, which is still much greater than 1.9% logged in February 2022. For Noble County, the number dropped to 3.7%, which is more on par with the 3.0% the county recorded in February 2022.
"It was a relief that the Noble and LaGrange numbers regulated back to the 'new normal' of between 3% and 4% for February, but I also don’t like to make month-over-month comparisons outside extraordinary circumstances, like a pandemic, since local numbers aren’t adjusted for natural and expected seasonal variations. Remember that not all job cuts require WARN announcements so we have cutbacks and layoffs that don’t make headlines but could show up in monthly unemployment numbers," said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.
At 3.7%, Noble County was the only county in the 11-county region that was above the state's rate of 3.5%.
Grant County matched the state’s 3.5% and the remaining counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley ranged between 2.8% to 3.4%.
Elsewhere in the region covered by KPC Media, the data appeared to remain steady month over and year over.
Allen County had an unemployment rate of 3.0% in February, compared to 3.0% in January and 3.1% in February 2022.
DeKalb County came in at 3.0% in February, the same as January and a bit higher than 2.8% in February 2022.
Steuben County's unemployment rate was 2.9% in February, the same as January and greater than the 2.3% logged in February 2022.
Rounding out the KPC Media coverage area, Whitley County had an unemployment rate of 3.0% in February. A year ago it was 2.8% and a month ago it was 2.9%.
Statewide, Howard, Lake and Vermillion counties were at or above the 5% unemployment threshold last month while Gibson County had the lowest rate in the state at 2.4%. Locally Adams County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8%.
Economists consider 5% full employment.
The Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area's unemployment rate bumped up to 3.2% compared to 3.1% in February 2022 but gained almost 1,200 more employed workers compared to a year before while those actively seeking work but not currently working went from 6,760 to 7,123 for that same time period.
While labor market numbers — the number of workers currently employed or available for paid employment — can fluctuate month over month due to natural seasonal variations or economic conditions, northeast Indiana’s job market has remained relatively strong in 2023.
“Local employers are still looking to fill open positions, which may provide some resiliency to the job market so long as available workers’ skills match open positions,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “While you may be hearing of job cuts at tech-focused employers at a national level, the northeast Indiana job market has a different composition of needs and skills. Having the right skills is the currency for job opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.