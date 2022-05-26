ALBION — A Hamilton woman arrested by Kendallville Police on a Level 2 dealing in methamphetamine charge last week remained in the Noble County Jail as of Thursday morning.
Emily M. Tudor, 37, of the 300 block of Depot Place, Hamilton, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, by Kendallville Police following a traffic stop which resulted in a seizure of more than 20 grams of a substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.
Police also recovered a digital scale during a search of the vehicle.
On Thursday, May 19, Tudor was formally charged in Noble Superior Court 1 with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony; possession of a narcotic, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
During an initial court appearance May 19, Judge Steve Clouse set Tudor’s bond at $75,000.
According to court documents, Kendallville Patrolman Clinton Custer stopped a silver 2004 Acura late in the evening on the May 17 because the license plate on the car belonged to a 2006 Buick, according to state registration records.
Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall’s police K-9 allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics during a walk-around of the Acura.
The driver of the car, Tudor, disagreed with the probable cause search on the Acura and began to walk toward the vehicle. Police at that time attempted to detain her, but she allegedly resisted attempts to handcuff her.
Once handcuffed, she allegedly refused to be placed in a police vehicle and police had to physically do so.
During the search of the vehicle, police discovered a white crystal substance on the floorboard directly behind the driver’s seat in a pink glittery handbag, according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case.
Officers field tested the crystal substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. The weight of the substance was 20.71 grams.
A digital scale also was located in the pink glittery handbag. The scale also had a substance on it which field tested positive for methamphetamine. There was also a silver 100 gram weight which allegedly had residue also field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police allegedly recovered four small plastic Ziplock-style bags with a white powdery substance during a search of the vehicle, as well as nine pills police identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, which is a Schedule I or II drug.
If convicted of a Level 2 felony, Tudor could face 10-30 years in prison with an advisory sentence of 17 1/2 years.
Her next court appearance has been set for a status conference on June 2 at 1 p.m. in Noble Superior Court I. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for July 20 at 8:30 a.m., also in Clouse’s court.
