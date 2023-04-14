Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Carrie S. Cobb, 45, of the 5300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor cruelty to an animal.
• Autumn K. Deck, 29, of the 6400 block of South Bird Lake Road, Osseo, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Mercedes M. Elliott, 24, of the 1200 block of Village Green Drive, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jared A. Quinn, 33, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 400N, Kendallville, arrested in the 1000 block of South Grand Avenue, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
