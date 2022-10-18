ANGOLA — Trine University's Franks School of Education continues to set enrollment records, with 235 students enrolled this fall, a 187% increase from just six years ago.
For the 11th straight year, the Franks School of Education also saw all its graduates who were seeking teaching positions obtain them by the fall.
"The need for qualified teachers continues to become more acute, and Trine University is proud that through our continued growth we are able to provide a greater number of graduates who are classroom-ready thanks to the high-quality education they receive here," said Tony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education.
Bucking nationwide trends
Trine's expansion comes as school districts nationwide continue to struggle to fill teaching positions and enrollment in teacher education programs continues to trend downward.
According to a report released in March by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, colleges and universities awarded fewer than 90,000 bachelor's degrees in teacher education during 2018-19, the last school year before the COVID-19 pandemic. That number is less than half of the peak in the early 1970s.
In September, the National Center for Education Statistics, the statistical center of the U.S. Department of Education, reported that 69% of K-12 public schools reported their primary challenge for filling 2022-23 school year teaching vacancies was too few candidates applying for open positions.
Though Trine University only had 82 education majors in 2016, its programs have seen substantial growth thanks to factors including financial support that has equipped classrooms with state-of-the-art educational technology. The university has expanded its education programs, opening The Center for Montessori Education at Trine University in 2020 and launching its first education graduate program in 2021.
11 years of 100% employment
Trine's Franks School of Education also marked 11 straight years of 100% job placement for its graduates seeking employment as teachers this fall. Twenty-two Trine University graduates are teaching this fall at the elementary level, and seven in middle and high schools.
"Our graduates continue to be in-demand thanks to the personal attention they receive from award-winning faculty, widely respected certification such as Google Classroom and Project Lead the Way, and extensive practicum hours beginning in education majors' first semester," said Kline.
The university's efforts to encourage high school students to consider education as a career also continue to expand. A record 149 students attended the university's annual Teacher by Trine Education Summit on Sept. 23.
Designed for high school juniors and seniors who are considering education as a career, the daylong event includes hands-on professional development activities, breakout sessions led by Trine education professors, a campus tour, lunch and door prizes.
