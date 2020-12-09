ANGOLA — An ordinance on water price adjustments will be coming back before the Angola Common Council after a presentation Monday by BakerTilly Municipal Advisors, Mishawaka.
Jeff Rowe with BakerTilly was asked to bring numbers to the council that would show the water utility rates and changes ordinance being phased in over three years instead of all in one year, as originally proposed.
“Last meeting, the ordinance with rates established by the cost of service study was rejected,” said Rowe. “There was concern over implementing the transition in a single phase.”
Rowe reminded the council that the study indicated that residential class users were subsidizing non-residential users over a number of years. The recommendation to eliminate that subsidizing was to move toward the suggested rate structure that provides for a true cost of service.
In Rowe’s spreadsheet presented Monday, the full rate adjustment would bring the residential bill to $67.43 which is a $1.97 decrease from the current monthly bill.
In the three-phase rate structure, phase one would bring the residential user bill to $74.28, which is a $4.88 increase from the current bill. The rate would fall some the second year to $71.07 before settling at the $67.43 in year three.
Initially, residential users would see an increase that Rowe said, in short, is again because of subsidizing.
These numbers do not include the hydrant surcharge, another ordinance suggested by BakerTilly that didn’t pass in November. That ordinance would have moved hydrant rental and fire protection from being covered by property taxes to a line item on the monthly utility bill.
With the fire protection or hydrant surcharge cost included, if done in one adjustment the bill would be $76.35. If done in three phases, phase one would see the bill at $77.25. Phase two would see it down to $77.02 and in phase three, it would settle at the $76.35.
“I still believe phasing it in is the appropriate way to go,” said Councilman Dave Martin. “Industrial and institutional users, if we see a significant change in one or more, can have a significant impact on our financials. I feel it is appropriate and cautionary to phase in as opposed to a one-time adjustment.”
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell would rather see everything phased in at once, including adding fire protection to the utility bill, letting the residential users stop subsidizing the other user classes.
“I don’t want to compromise our services, the integrity of our plant, being able to keep up on infrastructure,” said Twitchell. “I want to rely on BakerTilly and what they say to just get this done.”
Mayor Richard Hickman agreed with Twitchell, saying the city brings BakerTilly in to do these studies and he hopes that council will take what they say seriously.
Martin tried to make a motion in the meeting to pass the three-phase rate structure, but it died due to lack of a second to his motion.
Instead, Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong’s motion to approve the all at once rate structure, including with the hydrant surcharge, was the one to pass.
That means the ordinances will have to be presented again.
