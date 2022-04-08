ANGOLA —They’re busy as ever, working on projects, socializing, doing their homework and in a structured yet fun environment after school.
It’s the Steuben County Literacy Coalition’s after school learning program called BASE Camp.
Best After-School Enrichment is free and open to all students by applying on the Literacy Coalition website. The Literary Coalition offers several programs throughout the school year and summer. Registration is open currently for next year’s BASE Camp and the summer school enrichment programs.
BASE Camp includes group activities and individual learning. On Thursdays, the students are split into groups for club time. They have a reading club, science club, building club and more for the kids to try new projects.
“We try to do individual tutoring during our homework time. We have about 45 minutes everyday for that. Sometimes it can be one on one with a teacher or small groups. We also have some older students helping the younger ones,” said Hendry Park BASE Camp Site coordinator, Nichole Baumgartner.
One of the Literacy Coalition employees and preschool teacher Zoey Tatro tries to keep her students engaged in the camp projects by giving them more complex crafts.
“In my preschool classroom we started a volcano unit and I thought that would be really fun to take to the elementary school. We’re going to span it out over a couple weeks. Right now we are molding the volcanoes and in the end we’ll actually have an eruption,” said Tatro.
The camp is collaborating with Hamilton Elementary School, Fremont Middle School, Fremont Elementary, Carlin Park, Hendry Park, Angola Middle School and Prairie Heights to help as many students as possible. BASE has six employees but is run mostly by volunteers and Trine University students.
Bianca Johnston, a junior education major at Trine, said, “It’s given me a different perspective on how students learn and how easily that can be distracted or unengaged. I also have gotten a lot of ideas I could do in the classroom.”
BASE focuses on student achievement. The program is there to give students homework help, effective tutoring and instruction for all skill levels, enrichment opportunities such as art, music, theater, science and math and real-world activities that connect to the broader community.
For more information, visit steubenliteracy.org/index.cfm/programs/
