PLEASANT LAKE — The Pleasant Lake Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Day observance on Monday.
The service will be held at Pleasant Lake Elementary School, 1205 W. Main St., at 10 a.m. with the Angola American Legion Post No. 31 performing the service.
There will be a keynote speaker along with Rev. George Foulk leading prayer.
The Pleasant Lake service has been an annual event that segues from the Memorial Day observance on Public Square in Angola.
Angola's event is to go on as planned at 9 a.m. Monday on the Public Square prior to the services in Pleasant Lake.
Officials with Angola American Legion Post 31 said social distancing is possible with the Memorial Day event so it was decided to conduct the service as usual.
Fremont will not have Memorial Day services this year, with a post on Facebook from Commander Dwight Lanman citing the ever-changing guidelines surrounding the pandemic as the reason for the cancellation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.