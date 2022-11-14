Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jackson S. Atchison, 22, of the 300 block of West Washington Street, Elkhart, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Heather L. Bonham, 42, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, Angola, arrested in the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and residential entry.
• Dustin L. Bowman, 19, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, arrested on S.R. 120 at Swagger Drive, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Elias J. Branham, 22, of the 8000 block of C.R. 4, Edon, Ohio, arrested on Mills Street at Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeromy A. Davis, 37, of the 3800 block of South C.R. 109W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of felony intimidation.
• Taylor L. Norris, 25, of the 9200 block of West C.R. 360W, Shipshewana, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and identity deception and misdemeanor theft, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Scott R. Rudicill, 37, of the 3900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to return to lawful detention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.