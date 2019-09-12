Three people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Adrian A. Brucker, 18, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 300 block of Bittersweet Drive on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Ryan A. Bussing, 51, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Erin P. Kaiser, 42, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
