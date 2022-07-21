Six people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by local law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Bryan A. Black, 51, of the 2900 block of C.R. 28, Waterloo, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 353 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ronald W. Custer, 58, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, arrested in the 300 block of Touring Drive, Auburn, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Kristin M. Parton Ferguson, 32, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at home on warrants alleging felony contempt of court and failure to appear in court and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court.
• Devin A. Starkey, 19, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on Weatherhead Street on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Jesse A. Totten, 24, homeless, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty, intimidation and failure to appear in court and misdemeanor criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify self while stopped for an infraction, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Heather M. Wynn, 34, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested on North Grand Street at State Street, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
