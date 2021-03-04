Nine people arrested by police Wednesday, Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Phillip S. Brooks, 32, of the 500 block of Maple Drive, arrested at home on a felony arrest warrant.
• Kody O. Firestone, 25, of the 300 block of West Michael Street, Fremont, arrested at the Crane Marsh Public Access, Fremont, on a charge of felony motor vehicle theft.
• Jairo Cesar Francisco Basilio, 25, address unknown, arrested on S.R. 120 west of S.R. 327, Orland, on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
• Chad M. Hagan, 48, of the 3800 block of North S.R. 127, Angola, arrested in the 100 block of Hetzler Court on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Kristopher M. Levitz, 48, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 250N, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Tracey L. Lock, 46, of the 900 block of Bellfast Drive, arrested on Williams Street at Mill Street on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kevin E. Patten, 59, of the 3400 block of U.S. 20, Edon, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony perjury.
• Logan C. Perl, 27, of the 22800 block of C.R. 166, Oakwood, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Austin J. VanAuken, 27, of the 700 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, arrested on State Street at Harrison Street, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
