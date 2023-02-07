ANGOLA — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7205 got its first state winner in the VFW Patriot’s Pen contest.
Ginger Gearhart, 13, an eighth grader from Prairie Heights Middle School, placed first in the state for her essay themed “My Pledge to our Veterans.”
“This year’s essay theme was well written, kind and thoughtfully written by Ginger, which is why it was picked as number one out of the entire state of Indiana,” said VFW Post Commander Greg Thompson.
He added that Gearhart’s essay has gone through three tiers of judging and was first place above 32 other entries in the local post, then above other essays from the district, and then at state. Her essay will now move on to the VFW National competition, where she has a chance to win $5,000.
“I suspect we will get the results around April,” said Thompson.
The post also awarded Gearhart a $1,000 scholarship, which was “the first year that we’ve done this big of amount,” said Thompson. He added that Gearhart’s essay was moving. Gearhart said that she wrote it while watching “Star Race,” and that she planned to spend her scholarship on college.
For her, it started like a plain school assignment in October that everybody in the class had to do, she said. In her essay Gearhart said she compared the national Pledge of Allegiance to her pledge to veterans. She expressed an idea that people living now should be thankful for veterans in the past, and “that their future should reflect the work that veterans did.”
“Because we wouldn’t have our freedoms and our voices and I know that other countries are not as fortunate because they don’t have as many great people to do things for them,” said Gearhart.
She explained that she learned about the importance of veterans from her history classes, and she also did a little research to make her information sound more fact based.
“I just really am thankful,” said Gearhart. “I don’t have much personal experience.”
Her mother Megan Gearhart, however, said that although they only had her grandfather and her daughter’s great-grandfather serve in the U.S. Army, but did not go to war, she was still coming to VFW Post in Angola to spend her free time several days a week, and she absolutely loved it.
“It’s just my favorite spot to be,” she said. “You walk in, and everybody knows your name.”
Gearhart said that all the people who come to the post are all grateful for everything that they’ve done for the country, and that she is also proud of her daughter who is also a great writer.
“She is absolutely brilliant,” said Gearhart. “She is a great kid, and writing comes pretty easy to her, so she makes her words go into paper with her feelings, they match up.”
Conducted nationwide, this VFW-sponsored youth essay competition for sixth to eighth graders gives students an annual opportunity to write essays expressing their views on a patriotic theme.
“We reach out to local schools, and we give them the subject, and they write an essay that is 300 to 400 words based on the title of the subject,” said Thompson.
The purpose of the contest is to foster youth patriotism, civic understanding and for students to reflect on the nation’s democratic ideals, said Thompson. Prairie Heights students regularly participate in this annual essay contest, but Ginger became the first to win it.
“We’ve never had a winner go past the district before, so this is the first for VFW Post 7205,” said Thompson.
