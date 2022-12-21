AUBURN — Rep. Ben Smaltz is not only acclimating to new constituents in Noble County following redistricting, but he'll enter the 2023 legislative session with three brand new committee assignments.
The changes are a promotion of sorts, as Smaltz has been tapped to play a larger role on some of the House's most important committees.
As he enters his sixth two-year term in the House, he'll be one of the 24 members on Ways and Means who will get the first crack at the new two-year budget bill.
He's also been appointed as the new chairman of Rules and Legislative Procedure Committee and added to the Elections and Apportionment Committee.
Smaltz had previously chaired the Public Policy committee — that in itself being a pretty big deal as many bills that garnered statewide attention passed through there — but the new assignments are a step up.
"(Chairman of Rules) is a promotion for me to be more involved in the day-to-day operations of the House, becoming the rules expert," Smaltz said.
"A good organization can be an excellent organization if they have established rules and follow them."
"I've been very stable where I've been in the past and now I'll be able to do more things," Smaltz said. "It will be good to serve with some of my northeast Indiana colleagues there."
On Ways and Means, Smaltz will now have a front-row seat to creation of the budget, which always originates in the House. The state has seen a more than $6 billion tax surplus after reaping more revenue amid inflation, but Smaltz senses storm clouds on the horizon.
He's not convinced the big budget surplus is a clear signal to start spending on a bunch of new projects.
"We're going to balance the budget. That's the overarching importance of what we do, make sure we're honestly balancing the budget. No smoke, no mirrors, and living within our means," Smaltz said. "Inflation that is here and recession that I think most agree is coming, I think you may see some effort to expand the rainy day fund a little bit to just cover for those two things. Just like I'm doing at home, I'm trying to put away a couple extra dollars just in case.
"Inflation has hit and hurt all of us at every level of spending from the kid trying to buy a cheeseburger to the state trying to put in a road," Smaltz said.
Smaltz said he wants to see the state invest more in its law enforcement as well as the police academy, while mental health — a topic brought up by many legislators this winter — also needs to be addressed.
"Mental health is extremely important. Mental health commitments — the front-line people, the police officers, EMTs that interact with folks that are in mental health crisis — how do we handle that situation versus how have we handled it in the past? We don't want a situation where you know someone is in a mental health crisis and you don't intervene somehow and the outcomes are bad for that."
Smaltz said the legislature is working on a bill that would set some common procedures for police, hospitals, judges and mental health facilities so that all would be familiar with and operate on the same page when dealing with an individual in crisis or someone in need of treatment. Rep. Greg Steuerwald has taken the lead on that effort, Smaltz said, with input from other lawmakers.
Property taxes
Rapidly rising assessments are causing rapidly rising tax bills, so lawmakers are taking a look at whether there's something they could do to give landowners some relief.
"We need to take a hard look at how property is assessed under the system and make sure it's being assessed properly and the value is right," he said. "It doesn't matter if they're high, low, medium. It matters that it's right."
Assessments have been shooting up as high sale prices on homes and lands have dragged up assessments for neighborhoods as county assessors are required to "trend" values to reflect current market value.
While Indiana caps property taxes at 1% of total assessed value for homes, 2% for rentals and farmland and 3% for commercial property, when the assessment rises the ceiling on that tax cap rises.
"They get into a bidding war on the house next to me and they start overpaying … I'm living in my house for a long time and having someone overbuy next to me all it does is cost me in more taxes," Smaltz said. "That negatively impacts everybody in that area because that becomes a comparable sale."
Smaltz said because the appeals process can take so long for a person who wants to challenge their assessment, people can end up paying more taxes on a property that may not be priced correctly. Then, from the local government side, if a successful appeal is made and the landowner is due a refund, that amount comes out of the county's current-year budget, cutting into its funds for operations.
Smaltz has been looking at some controls Florida uses — he owns property in Florida so he's got some familiarity with paying taxes down there — to prevent large jumps in assessments that he'd like Indiana to consider.
Abortion policy
After the legislature passed a near-total abortion ban in special session this past summer, Smaltz sees the legislative tackling support issues on the topic rather than any big changes to the core law itself.
"I think it's going to be important to continue and pay attention to the support that the general assembly has dedicated itself to giving to mothers and children," Smaltz said, referencing funds dedicated to pre-natal and post-natal care, foster care and adoption support.
He'd also like to see the state continue to support pregnancy care centers that help mothers in need, like the Women's Care Center in Auburn.
"The number of organizations not government related that do that is really is impressive, over 200 across the state," he said.
Smaltz is also supportive of measures that can help reduce the amount of unwanted pregnancies in the first place. He expects bills that will address access to birth control and lower barriers to obtaining it.
Representing Noble County
District 52 now includes Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County following redistricting, as Smaltz's district dropped the Huntertown area in Allen County to instead pick up Noble County and more of Steuben County, while still covering all of DeKalb County.
Getting to know his new constituency has been going well so far, as Smaltz said he's really familiar with Kendallville anyway from his family's past business history there.
"My family had a business in Kendallville. My dad did in the '80s and then he and I did in the '90s, so we knew a lot of people over there. We'd still be there except for the great recession of '07-'08," Smaltz said.
"Super great people," he said. "I worked really hard in Huntertown and a lot of my case work came from Huntertown, but it's about communities that you have commonality with. Kendallville and Auburn, unless we're playing football, are pretty similar. "It's a real common area and common culture."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.