Ashley man dies in Sunday crash

ASHLEY — An Ashley man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of C.R. 48, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Police said in a news release that it is believed Michael Lesher, 60, of Ashley, may have had a medical issue while driving his 2002 Buick LeSabre west in the 1900 block of C.R. 48 at 6:47 p.m.
Police said Lesher's vehicle went off the north side of the roadway for an unknown reason, traveled northwest through a field and came to rest once it struck a tree.
Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful, police said. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.
A passenger in Lesher's vehicle, Shannon Wheaton, 32, of Fremont, was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, the DeKalb County Coroner's Office and C. Noel's Towing Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.