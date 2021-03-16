ANGOLA — Angola Mayor Dick Hickman presented his annual State of the City address on Monday during an Angola Common Council meeting, focusing on how the city met the challenges of a global pandemic head on and is well-positioned for the future.
The fifth-term mayor praised city employees for ensuring the continuation of municipal services and thanked local first responders, medical workers and teachers for their actions to keep the community safe.
COVID-19 was a dominant theme, as Hickman talked about how the city of Angola was forced to adapt to a new threat, but overall saw lots of positive things happen in 2020.
“In preparing this year’s state of the city, I thought it would be one of the most difficult speeches I’ve written because of the pandemic,” the mayor said in the opening lines of his speech, which came near the end of Monday’s city council meeting. “But that wasn’t the case, because in looking back a great many projects were completed and many future projects have been coming through my office.
“During last year’s State of the City the COVID-19 pandemic was not even mentioned, yet shortly after that speech it took over our lives and how we as a city were going to do business,” Hickman said. “COVID-19 hit our employees just like it has every sector of our society.
“I am very appreciative at how our elected officials and our employees have worked very hard to adjust their lifestyles and their work schedules so that we can maintain a business-as-usual working environment in our city.”
City finances remain favorableHickman reported that Angola continues to maintain a strong financial position, with a checking and cash balance of nearly $2.2 million and more than $19 million in savings and reserve funds.
Included in that number are $1.5 million in a “rainy day fund” and a $2.9 million balance in Angola’s Major Moves Fund.
Plenty of new development
Despite it seeming like the pandemic had ground everything to a halt, city staff remained very busy.
“In 2020 we had 130 new construction permits totaling $23,484,333. This is a $5,870,487 increase over 2019,” Hickman said. “There were 22 single family home permits with a total value of $5,692,742.”
“Our Planning and Economic Development Department worked on 17 different projects this past year helping our businesses and industries grow.”
Park usage increasedIn early 2020, Angola’s Parks and Recreation Superintendent Matt Hanna, thought the pandemic might result in a lost year for public recreation opportunities, Hickman said.
However, the complete opposite turned out to be true.
“Matt said that he actually felt there was more park usage in 2020 than he had seen in his 20 years of involvement with our parks,” the mayor said. “More people were utilizing our outdoor pavilions by meeting with 2 or 3 people meeting for coffee or lunch in different areas of our parks.”
“The trails were being used more as people were tired of being isolated indoors. The new disc golf course was busy all summer long with new and advanced users making the most of this new outdoor facility.”
Hickman said the Angola Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to life hopefully getting back to normal in the coming months.
Positive post-pandemic outlook
“In summary, the pandemic did affect how we do our jobs, but it did not stop us from doing our jobs,” Hickman said near the end of his speech. “We were not able to have many of our celebrations. But we were still able to provide all the needed services to our citizens.”
The mayor said that based on his experience of 20 years in office, he understands that unpredictable events like 2020’s coronavirus pandemic create winners and losers.
Hickman said all of the economic development activity happening throughout the city, and the tremendous work of its city staff, have convinced him that Angola will emerge from the pandemic a “winner.”
“And in doing so, the city of Angola will continue to be the city that is ‘working together to make visions a reality,’” he said.
