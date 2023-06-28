FORT WAYNE — Trine University is now accepting applications from students who wish to enter its Doctor of Physical Therapy program in fall 2024.
The application is available on the Physical Therapist Centralized Application Service website at ptcas.liaisoncas.com
The DPT cohort entering in fall 2024 will be the first to begin their program in the new Dr. Earl D. and Melanie Brooks College of Health Professions facility, located near Parkview Regional Medical Center on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.
“This is an exciting time to join Trine University’s physical therapy program,” said Max Baumgartner, program director. “Our graduates continue to enjoy a 100% pass rate on their licensure exam and 100% job placement. In addition, we look forward to moving into our new home and the many amenities it will provide.”
The 110,000-square-foot facility, developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, will offer state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories and feature, in partnership with the Parkview Mirro Center, an innovative Simulated Patient Care Center (SimCenter) including mock surgery and Emergency Room suites and exam and patient rooms.
The building also will contain ample resources for student support, including a library, bookstore, gathering area, academic support and counseling services.
For the last two years, 100% of graduates from Trine University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program have passed their national licensure exam. All graduates also have gone on to become employed within six months of graduation.
Hands-on experience
Trine’s DPT graduates succeed thanks to the program’s focus on practical experience. Students begin clinicals within the second week of their first year and continue throughout the entire program.
They spend the third and final year of the program entirely in clinical internships. They also operate a referral-based pro-bono clinic that provides physical therapy services to those with limited means in the Fort Wayne area under the supervision of Trine faculty.
The program’s five semesters of classroom curriculum build on foundational skills and knowledge to equip students to succeed as physical therapists.
Students also complete a mandatory scholarly project with faculty mentorship that must relate to some aspect of physical therapy. The goal is that students will make a valuable contribution to the literature, present at conferences and/or be published in an academic journal.
Application process
In addition to completing their application, prospective students need to submit three recommendation forms, including one from a person qualified to evaluate their academic performance, and document completion of 40 hours of physical therapy patient care observation through PTCAS.
Submission of GRE scores through PTCAS is also highly recommended.
Applicants will then complete an interview with Trine DPT faculty before a decision to accept is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.