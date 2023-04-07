ANGOLA — A hearing on recently approved higher rates for customers of the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District has been set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The meeting will be held in the Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Auditorium in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
The hearing arose from a petition drive that successfully met Indiana law in requesting a review of the rates.
“We are looking for a denial of the rate increase,” the complaint says, “on the grounds that $110.27 is unreasonable based on the data in the annual financial reports and are unjustified, unreasonable and discriminatory. Furthermore, we find it confusing that the rates increase as the number of connections increases.”
The rate charged in 2022 was $93.43 a month. The Waste District charges a flat rate of its residential customers; sewage is not metered on the system.
Under Indiana law, the petition had to be filed within 30 days of the rate ordinance taking effect, which was Feb. 14. It also had to include the lesser of either 50 ratepayers’ signatures or 10% of the district. There were reportedly 1,032 people who signed the petition, which is about 20% of the district’s customers. Both conditions satisfied Indiana law.
During a hearing on the rates, up for review will be whether the district followed Indiana law in adopting the rate ordinance and whether the rates were “just and equitable.”
The commissioners can either sustain the rate ordinance or the petition. Once the decision is made, it can be appealed to Steuben Circuit Court, which would hold a bench trial in the matter.
The district’s service area includes Millgrove, Jamestown, Jackson and Pleasant townships in Steuben County. The service area extends into Greenfield Township in LaGrange County and Gilead Township in Branch County, Michigan, bordering the north side of Lake Pleasant. The District serves more than 5,100 connections.
