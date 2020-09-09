When it comes to diversity, Indiana ranks toward the bottom in the U.S.
A new study by online financial services website WalletHub ranked all 50 states for demographic and economic diversity factors, scoring Indiana 40th of the 50 states.
America is becoming more diverse ever year, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that by 2044, the country will no longer have a single majority racial group, as the proportion of non-Hispanic whites is forecast to dip below 50%.
Non-Hispanic whites account for about 60.1% of the current U.S. population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while Hispanic residents account for about 18.5%, Blacks make up about 13.4% and Asian residents total about 5.9%.
“The U.S. population reflects a mix of not just races and ethnicities but also cultures, religions, economic statuses, educational backgrounds and other characteristics,” WalletHub's introduction to the study said. “These groups come together in everyday life, influencing and experiencing one another. However, some elements of society aren’t as diverse as others.”
The study ranked states on six different types of diversity — socioeconmic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity. Those rankings include looking at not just racial breakdowns but also financial diversity, age diversity, religious diversity, job sector diversity and many others.
Indiana ranked 40th, while the Midwest region scored as one of the least-diverse regions in the county.
Michigan ranked 38th, Wisconsin was 39th, Ohio was 43rd, Iowa was 44th and Kentucky was 45th.
Illinois was the only state in the region to score highly at 11th most diverse, likely due to the impact of the Chicago metropolitan region.
Indiana ranked poorly in the socioeconomic, cultural and economic diversity categories, but was more middle-of-the-pack for household, religious and political diversity.
The state ranked in at 38th for socioeconomic, 37th for cultural and 46th for economic diversity. But Indiana was 27th for household diversity, 29th for religious diversity and 20th for political diversity.
Indiana is less diverse than the nation as a whole, with approximately 78.4% of Hoosiers identifying as non-Hispanic whites. Blacks account for about 9.9% of the Indiana population, while Hispanic Hoosiers are 7.3%. No other racial groups ranked in over 3%.
About 5.2% of Hoosiers are foreign-born, much lower than the U.S. ratio of 13.5%.
California was ranked as the most diverse state, followed by Texas and Hawaii. West Virginia, Maine and Vermont were ranked as the three least diverse states.
States in the South, Southwest and East Coast were among the most diverse states, with rural states in the Northeast, Midwest, Great Plains and Mountain regions as generally less diverse.
The full study can be found at wallethub.com/edu/most-least-diverse-states-in-america/38262.
