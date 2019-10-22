ANGOLA — Mount Zion United Methodist Church puts year-round effort into offering free coats to Steuben County’s needy in the fall.
The Luke 3:11 Coat Bank will be open this Saturday and on Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, 3365 S. Golden Lake Road.
There are a variety of sizes, colors and styles for men, women and children.
“We ask no questions,” said Phil Gerber, coat bank director. His wife, the Rev. Tamra Gerber, is pastor of Mount Zion United Methodist and Barker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Those accepting coats are asked to fill out some documentation and must be there in person to receive a coat. Parents with children needing coats must take the children to the coat bank.
Gerber said he is looking forward to seeing people from the community on Saturday.
While formerly the coat bank kept its wares in an off-site location, it now stores the coats throughout the year in its basement. It is specializing in coats and no longer offers other winter accessories.
Gerber said the stock is geared to meet local need. Gently used coats are washed and mended by the church congregation, though broken zippers and dry-clean-only garments are not accepted. Coat donations are accepted throughout the year.
Many of the coats in stock are brand new, purchased at Meijer off-season. The local Shop With A Cop program donates money to the coat bank. Other financial donations are gladly accepted, said Gerber, who can be contacted at 475-1540.
