Members of American Legion Post 467 in Hamilton have been making donuts for a few years and they seem to have it down to a fine science. Although they had one machine pumping them out last week, they do have a second one that they use during the summer when lake visitors and residence are in the community and demand increases. They manage to sell out most weeks, which is usually the first Saturday after the first Monday of each month at the Hamilton Fire Department. At right, a Legionnaire makes a sale on Saturday morning. Below, the donut machine cranks out the goods. Above, Legionnaires work on creating inventory.
