Seven people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Max E. Caldwell II, 40, of the 00 block of Seedorff Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Bryan T. Hall, 55, of the 300 block of East Felicity Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Ralph D. Hilbig, 77, of Lane 498 Lake James, Fremont, arrested at the corner of Bay View Road and C.R. 300W on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Stephen R. Mesta, 40, of the 300 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested in the 300 block of Pearl Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony domestic battery with an unrelated prior conviction.
• Thomas S. Patterson, 64, of the 3300 block of C.R. I, Edon, Ohio, arrested on S.R. 427 east of C.R. 900E, Hamilton, on charges of felony interfering with public safety using a vehicle and misdemeanor criminal trespass and reckless driving.
• Nicole R. Swander, 34, of the 3600 block of North S.R. 827, Fremont, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful communication with a juror and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Celeste M. Westendorf, 56, of the 300 block of Bittersweet, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
