ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners were curious about how the Highway Department was dealing with all of the snow from Friday’s storm.
Snow?
Shoot, they’re still dealing with the aftermath of the Feb. 22 ice storm.
“We’re still cleaning up from the ice storm from last week,” said Derek Iddings, highway superintendent.
The storm definitely left an impact on Steuben County.
Superintendent Scott Schwartz reported that damage to the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake totaled $14,000. The county will be on the hook for a $2,500 insurance deductible to clean up the mess at the park.
The county will pay for the entire bill then get reimbursement from its insurance carrier.
There were also reports of damage in the area of the courthouse where a light was damaged and trees came down.
Trees that were downed literally everywhere in Steuben County from the storm are just one of the problems facing the highway department.
Engineer Chip Porter is working with County Attorney Don Stuckey on an ordinance that will provide more teeth to the county when dealing with scofflaws who thwart efforts of the department to keep ditches clean.
“When we clear your ditch, you need to leave it open,” Porter said. “We need people to know there are proper ways to dispose of your trash and it’s not in the county right of way.”
The county is most likely going to come back on property owners who dump in the roadsides with clearly identifiable trash. In other words, if people dump and they leave evidence such as mail with printed names or billings that can be directly tied to an individual or individuals, look out.
The initial ordinance proposed by Porter has been reviewed by Stuckey, who said he made some changes in such things as syntax.
It’s possible that the ordinance might be ready for action at the commissioners’ next meeting, which is March 20.
Meanwhile the actual snow total for Steuben County is not known.
Angola recorded 0.81 of an inch of precipitation in Friday’s storm event. As of Monday, Angola had received 8.3 inches of precipitation for the year.
