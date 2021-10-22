ANGOLA — Haseeb A. Kazi, Ph.D., professor of mathematics and director of Study Abroad at Trine University, has been reappointed to leadership positions at two national organizations.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to represent Trine University through service to the mathematics community and profession,” Kazi said. “These activities allow me to continue learning while I teach, as well as bring knowledge gained from interaction with other institutions back to our undergraduates at Trine.”
In June, Kazi was re-elected to his third three-year term as a councilor in the Mathematics and Computer Science Division of the Council for Undergraduate Research. The division also represents the associated disciplines of statistics, informatics, data science, cybersecurity and actuarial science.
Along with chairing the Faculty Mentors Awards, Budget, and Finance Committees of the division, Kazi also serves as CUR’s lead liaison for the institutional Program Review panel in the areas of mathematics, statistics, computer science, informatics, data science, actuarial science and cybersecurity. Kazi, along with a team of other professionals, has been appointed by CUR to conduct invited reviews for the above-mentioned programs in US institutions of higher learning.
The Council on Undergraduate Research, founded in 1978, focuses on providing high-quality, collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly and creative activity opportunities for faculty and students. The council believes faculty members enhance their teaching and contribution to society by remaining active in research and by involving undergraduates in research and that students engaged in undergraduate research succeed in their studies and professional advancement.
Kazi also was reappointed to a second three-year term earlier this year on the editorial board for Classroom Resource Materials of the Mathematical Association of America and the American Mathematical Society publications.
Members of the board are directly invited by the Office of the President of the Mathematical Association of America.
The editorial board oversees multiple MAA and AMS publications, including several recently published books.
Kazi also served for six years (2013-2019) on the executive board of the Indiana section of the MAA and served as an MAA mentor, as well as Indiana lead liaison for the Early Career Mathematicians program.
He received the organization’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 2016.
