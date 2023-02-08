ANGOLA — A Beekeeping for Beginners course is starts on Saturday and will be held over the course of the next two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Commons Hall on 501 S. John St., in Commons Park in Angola.
“This is the class that’s set up for people who want to learn more about bees,” said class instructor Chet Gilbert.
He said that as instructor of his comprehensive beginners’ class he covers everything people need to know as new beekeepers, from the vocabulary to the end product from a beehive, and that the course will thus be suitable for all levels.
Gilbert said that every year he gets some gardeners, who are not interested in keeping bees, but just want to learn more about them, and some new beekeepers who want to learn how to really keep bees and manage them.
“Every class I get maybe 10% of people who don’t even plan on keeping bees, they just want to learn more about them,” said Gilbert.
The class size varies every year, he continued, from 20 in some of the previous years to 55, who are signed up for the upcoming class.
Most of the attendees do plan on keeping bees, said Gilbert, but some of them take the class and then wait a year.
“They either want them for the honey, or they want them as pollinators to help the environment,” said Gilbert. “There is a pretty wide range of reasons why people would want to keep bees.”
He noted that some people do it for parks that buy bees, farmers keep bees as natural pollinators for their native species, and some of the beekeepers are looking into starting hive-related products, such as propolis production.
“Those are the main reasons why people will keep bees,” said Gilbert.
In recent years, the classes have grown due to the increased interest in beekeeping, said Gilbert.
He said that partly it can be attributed to the fact that the course started to be advertised more through the Parks and Recreation Department, Purdue Extension Program and his own beekeeping business as well.
“This helped,” said Gilbert.
In addition, there has been a recent increase in the overall concern about bees and not only honeybees, but native pollinators as well, and people in general have begun to tend to choose more natural products.
“There’s been a lot of stories nationally and worldwide about the decline in the bee population, and that includes more than just honeybees, that includes native pollinators as well,” said Gilbert. “People see these stories and they want to do their part to try and help that.”
Gilbert said if more people want to participate in the class, and he ends up getting more students than he alone can handle, he can have several other beekeeper friends from Northeastern Indiana Beekeepers Association help out.
“I invite them up to help me, so they can help answer questions and cover some of the material,” said Gilbert.
Some of the topics that Gilbert will touch upon during his first class includes history of beekeeping, vocabulary, equipment, the names of different parts of the hive and different types of bees.
In his second class Gilbert is going to focus on how to put bees into a hive, how to manage them in the spring, do hive checks and what’s normal and what’s not normal including disease.
The final class will answer how to do late summer, fall and winter management of the hive, what sorts of products can be used in the hive and how, as well as questions that were not answered in the previous classes.
Gilbert said that he has been engaged in beekeeping as a hobby for more than a decade, probably 15 years, and he has been doing it as a business for about eight years. He is now one of the larger beekeepers in the area with 400 hives that he owns and another 800 that he manages.
“I am certainly not the largest beekeeper in the area, but I’m one of the largest,” said Gilbert.
Gilbert also has a master’s degree in environmental and sustainable management, and he has been continually expanding his knowledge in the sphere of beekeeping through additional college beekeepers clubs courses.
The class costs $10 and free for those younger than 18, and that covers all three classes.
