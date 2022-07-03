KENDALLVILLE — Fireworks shows are a staple of Independence Day celebrations, but the shells are not the only thing exploding — prices have soared 20% since last year.
Like other products, fireworks have been affected by price increases, higher shipping costs and supply-chain issues. For local show sponsors, it means evaluating how to get the most bang for their buck.
Albion
Casey Myers is the park director for the town of Albion and in charge of the town’s July 1 fireworks. Albion’s fireworks display is launched from the Central Noble school grounds by a professional pyrotechnics company. He said the biggest problem in 2021 was not getting products in time for the celebration.
Albion spent $8,500 this year for fireworks, an increase from the $2,400 the town spent 22 years ago. Individual donors and the town each share half of the bill. Albion S.T.A.R. Team also helps with fundraising.
“Our price hasn’t changed because we have a two-year contract,” Myers said.
Myers said Albion’s show hasn’t changed much over the years, and is always on a date other than July 4.
“It’s easier to get a company on an off date,” Myers said. “The Saturday before the Fourth is a big day, too.”
Myers said most local communities use professional pyrotechnic companies because it’s safer for everyone. He believes it’s well worth the money.
“We think it’s a good thing for the town,” Myers said. “A crew picks up the trash afterward. We are grateful for the site.”
Garrett
Thomas Drzewiecki, president of Garrett Rotary Club, said his organization partners with the Heritage Days Festival committee to put on Garrett’s fireworks show on July 4. The Rotary club raises the funds and the Heritage Days committee negotiates for insurance and the services of a pyrotechnic company.
Garrett’s fireworks budget is $6,000 per year, which bought enough shells for a half-hour show in most years. Not so this year — the audience should expect about 15 minutes.
“We got far fewer shells for the money,” Drzewiecki said. “There’s only half to shoot. The cost of importing them from China has gone up. A container from China to ship went from $5,000 to $20,000.”
Some companies have experienced shortages when fireworks shells couldn’t be delivered. Drzewiecki said Garrett’s contractor, a LaPorte company, was able to stockpile leftover shells from 2021 and can fill the 2022 orders.
Drzewiecki said community service organizations like Rotary still play a key role in bringing a fireworks show to the community. However, hiring a professional pyrotechnics company is a necessity.
“Insurance won’t cover fireworks any more for service organizations. The contractor has insurance, but only a certain amount,” he said. “Service groups can’t get a separate policy anymore.”
An expert weighs in
Matt Green grew up around fireworks because they were always part of his family’s celebrations. Fireworks became a hobby as he got older and eventually he decided to turn his hobby and knowledge into a business. He launched Camtor Pyrotechnics of Avilla in 2004.
Green said prices have shot up 20% since 2021, primarily due to exploding costs of shipping fireworks from China. He said very few U.S. companies make fireworks, and those shells are usually more expensive than the shipping cost from China. His company had some delivery issues.
“Sea containers are still on the water and it was supposed to be here before April,” Green said. “There are shortages of dock workers, truck drivers. Ships are stacked up in the harbor.”
Green said harbor regulations require that the cargo in these shipping containers must be moved from the dock area within a given time period after unloading, or the shipping company is fined. To avoid those fines, companies keep their cargo onboard the ship, waiting in the shipyard until there’s enough dock workers and truck drivers to move the cargo out.
Green said fireworks planning is a year round task, not just seasonal. He orders products, beginning in mid-July, for the next year and evaluates shipping logistics and staff needs.
He also applies for his state permits from the Indiana Fire Marshal and Department of Homeland Security. If a fireworks show is conducted over the water of a lake or launched from a barge on the water, Green must also obtain a permit from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
U.S. Alcohol, Tobaccos and Firearms holds Green’s federal permit for Camtor Pyrotechnics. The federal permit includes an annual inspection of his company and accountability for his fireworks products and safety measures. Green conducts safety training for his “shooters” every three years. The state of Indiana does not have a training requirement.
As a fireworks dealer, Camtor Pyrotechnics can get general liability insurance for damage to property, equipment vehicles, products and workman’s compensation from specialized insurance providers.
Fireworks, regardless of their size, carry risk of serious injury. Green said consumer fireworks, such as those sold at fireworks stands or retail stores like Walmart, are less risky than commercial shells, but still very dangerous and can cause serious burns and other injuries. Even sparklers cam cause burns and should not be handled by children.
“The most severe injuries are from black market fireworks,” he said, noting that professional pyrotechnicians use a wireless ignitor to maintain a safe distance when launching the shells.
Green said his crews are ready for the premier fireworks holiday. Camtor had scheduled three shows on Friday, eight on Saturday, four or five for Sunday, and four or five for the holiday on Monday.
