ANGOLA — A convicted murderer who is set to be released from prison soon appeared before Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat on Friday, seeking a sentence modification.
David Lee O'Neill Jr., now about 42, has been serving a 55-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in 1999 to the shooting death of Casey I. Wisniewski, 18, of Edon, Ohio, in his parents home on Dec. 11, 1997.
With rules in place at the time of his sentencing, O'Neill would have been eligible for release from prison in 2025. Due to good time credit and educational attainment credits, O'Neill is set for release on Nov. 18.
In a letter file stamped March 25 to Steuben Superior Court William Fee, O'Neill asked for a sentence modification that would allow him to serve the rest of his time in the state's Community Transition Program that aims to ease offenders back into the community.
In a hearing Friday, Wheat, who heard the plea because Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee was not available, took the motion under advisement.
Steuben County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser argued against the sentence modification.
"My argument against his release was simply that the 55-year sentence he received back in 1999 was a just sentence, and that the victim, and the victim’s family are entitled to the full measure of that justice," Musser said.
Bret Hays of Northeast Indiana Community Corrections, Angola, said O'Neill did not qualify for entry to its program.
An attempt was made to get a reaction from Wisniewski's mother.
In the 23 years O'Neill has been in prison, he graduated with honors from Ball State University as well as other programs. He also says he has written three books.
"First and foremost, I have been incarcerated my entire adult life and would appreciate the opportunity to acclimate myself back into society while maintaining a level of structure. I committee a horrible crime in 1997 and have much to give back to society I only took from so long ago," O'Neill wrote to Fee. "I just want the opportunity to be home with my family and set forth a legacy to honor Casey's life."
In 1999, O'Neill appealed the sentence he received to the Indiana Supreme Court, which affirmed Fee's decision to impose a 55-year term. The sentence was the maximum Fee could impose under a plea agreement O'Neill had made with prosecutors.
On Dec. 11, 1997, O'Neill asked Wisniewski, an acquaintance, to come to his mother's Hamilton house, where he took her to the basement, put a blindfold on her and said he wanted to show her a surprise.
O'Neill had lured Wisniewski to his parents' home on the promise of helping her to find a job, court documents said. He blind-folded her, then shot her once while she sat on a stool and again after she'd fallen from it. He then covered the body with a blanket and firewood that was in the basement.
O'Neill then fled in the victim's car to Kankakee County, Illinois, where he was arrested by Illinois authorities then returned to Indiana.
While in the Steuben County jail, O'Neill found religion, he said in his sentencing hearing. His letter to Fee reflects on his relationship to God and he said was working with an organization out of Indianapolis so he can start a ministry to help troubled youth.
O'Neill had trouble with the law as a minor and said at sentencing his anger as a youngster contributed to him killing Wisniewski.
At the sentencing hearing in 1999, Wisniewski's mother, Marci Hummel of Bryan, Ohio, confronted O'Neill.
"You and you alone are responsible for your actions. ... Loving (God) and accepting him does not mean you are no longer responsible." Referring to O'Neill's attempt to withdraw his guilty plea, she said, "Why would you whine about this? You pronounced a death sentence on Casey and executed her all by yourself. There was no arrest, no accusations, no trial. She committed no crime. Just two bullets for a young woman you hardly knew."
