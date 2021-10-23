ANGOLA — Poe Night returns, quoth the raven.
Trine University is gearing up for Halloween on Tuesday with the 10th anniversary of Poe Night, an evening of poetry by Edgar Allen Poe and other haunting literature to get the community in the spooky spirit.
The evening will begin at 7 p.m. around the campfire at the University Center with ghostly violin tunes by Father Tom Adamson.
Trine student Chelsi Giesige will act as MC for the night, providing commentary between the various performances.
Lou Ann Homan, creator of Poe Night, will be portraying the witches of Macbeth with Jan Thomas and Lisa Gill, and students Emily Smith, Christopher Parker and Jaden Hyre will perform various pieces of Poe’s writing.
Jacob McNeal will conclude the night with a reading of Poe’s well-known poem, “The Raven.”
“Cold, dark, scary. Bring a chair!” Homan said.
Giesige, Smith, Parker and Hyre are students of Homan who joined the performance for the chance to engage with beloved Poe literature and bring a smile to fellow poetry lovers.
Giesige, a finance major from Paulding, Ohio, offered to lead the evening due to her expertise and fondness for poetry.
“I’ve MC’d before for different talent shows and stuff like that,” she said. “I’m comfortable talking in front of people, and I like poetry. So I’ll get to listen to the stuff I like.”
Smith, a forensic science and biology major from Plainfield, Illinois, will be reciting a favorite piece, “The Tell-Tale Heart,” as part of her speech class.
“I love Poe. I read this story when I was younger, and I absolutely love it,” Smith said. “I think it’s a good way to get out of my comfort zone. I get to play a crazy man who kills someone because of his eye.”
Parker, a civil engineering major from Lebanon, was brought onto the team due to his comedic charisma, but his genuine enjoyment for Poe shines through every word. He will be reading “Eulalie.”
“I’m going to run up to people and serenade them while doing this,” he said.
Hyre, a social studies education major from Fremont, will be participating in Poe Night for the third time this year. He acted as MC his first year, read “The Haunted Palace” last year and will be reading “Annabel Lee” on Tuesday.
“It’s a lot of fun, and I wanted to do it again,” Hyre said. “I remembered ‘Annabel Lee’ was one of my favorite ones to listen to.”
Poe Night is a free event open to the public.
While there will be a campfire, it will likely be a little chilly for this chilling evening. Attendees are advised to dress warm and bring their own chairs to ensure seating.
