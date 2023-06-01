CROOKED LAKE — During this year's Steuben County 4-H Fair, there will be an art contest held toward the start of the week.
The 4-H fair starts on Friday, July 21 and will go through July 27. Starting on Friday, there will be an “Indiana-Inspired” art contest.
There will be three prize winners that will pay $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third.
The art contest will be running for multiple days. On July 21 at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22 anyone will be allowed to submit an art piece that was made at the fair and it has to be “Indiana Inspired.”
All entries will be judged by the Steuben County 4-H Fair Board on Saturday, July 22.
Viewing will be at 6 p.m. on July 22 through 4 p.m. July 26.
Art will be displayed for an auction that will be Wednesday, July 26 at 4 p.m. and the winning bids will be announced at the beginning of the Supreme Showman Contest.
There is no entry fee (besides general admissions to enter the fair) for the art contest and anyone over the age of 15 is allowed to participate.
However, participants do need to register before they will be allowed to compete. Registration must be done by July 1 to participate.
There is also no specific type of art medium required. Any art medium can be used to create the entry as long as it will be finished and displayed in time for judging. All materials needed will be supplied by the contestant.
If there are any questions, reach out to Ed Wise from the 4-H Fair Board of directors at 243-3540 or email him at eddie_wise@hotmail.com
