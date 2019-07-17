ANGOLA — The Angola Classroom Teachers Association has filed a complaint against the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice reported the ACTA alleges unfair labor practices and is seeking a monetary remedy. The issue will go before the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board, which will appoint a mediator.
Superintendent Brent Wilson said the district and ACTA have had similar disputes in the past but they have never made their way to formal litigation. MSD is represented by local and regional attorneys.
A change in state law allows teachers associations to seek monetary damages for contract infringement. Wilson said he was in favor of the update to the law, which allows the school district to counter claim for financial damages. In this case, he noted, that would include attorney fees and Rice's time as a negotiator with the ACTA.
"I am very disappointed," said Rice, "extremely disappointed."
The ACTA is seeking $5,000 for each of two instances, one in 2018 and the other in February.
