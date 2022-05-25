ANGOLA — Pleasant Lake’s fire department — formally known as the Steuben Township Fire Department — honored Steve Anstett for 50 years of service with a pinning ceremony during their May fire department meeting Tuesday night.
He Started on the fire department when he was 15 years old as a junior firefighter.
“I was more or less a gofer then,” Anstett said.
Answer said he was not allowed to go into a fire until he turned 18, but he was allowed to ride in the trucks.
Don Anstett, Steve’s father, was on the department before him. His brother Robert was recently honored in Indianapolis for 52 years on the Steuben Township Fire Department.
Anstett also has a nephew, Jeremy Anstett, who has been on the fire department for 25 years. He present Steve with a plaque from the department in recognition of his 50 years of service after the pinning ceremony.
Jerry Sprague ran the May meeting and honored Anstett with his pin.
Sprague is the District 6 Chairman of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association of Northeast Indiana.
Along with Sprague was Gene Smith the public relations director for the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association of Northeast Indiana.
The first call Anstett remembers going on was in 1972 when a three-seater personal plane traveling to New York experienced engine fire and crashed into a tree. All three passengers perished in the fire.
In 1983, he recalled one of his most memorable fires was when the Heidelberg Cafe burned to the ground in Angola.
Anstett has been a school bus driver for 40 years with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. He drives bus for sporting events.
He lives in Pleasant Lake with his wife Carol Allman Anstett. He and Carol have been married for 34 years.
Carol said Steve’s years on the department have been “hectic sometimes and have made them late to family events,” but his service has always been worth it.
“It’s been a great opportunity to meet firefighters from all the other local departments,” Anstett said.
Steuben Township Fire Chief John Stalf said Anstett is incredibly dependable.
“He always here. It’s his second home,” Stalf said.
Anstett is on the advisory board of Pleasant Lake. He is also in charge of Pleasant Lake Day.
“He’s Pleasant Lake’s mayor,” Stalf said.
Pleasant Lake Day occurs during the second Saturday of August. The day starts off with breakfast at the church and then is followed up with a parade.
They have bake sales, bouncy houses and cookouts until around 2 p.m. A fireworks show begins at dust over Pleasant Lake.
“Last year, we lost a pontoon,” during the fireworks, Anstett said.
Full-time Angola firefighter Bradley Noll is Anstett’s step-nephew. Noll’s twin brother Brian Noll is an Angola city police officer and former Angola firefighter.
Both Noll brothers were in attendance to the celebration of Anstett with their families.
The Steuben Township Fire Department currently has 21 part-time firefighters. The entire department is part-time.
During the meeting, Stalf also received both his 10-year and 25-year pins. He has been on the department for 29 years.
Jeremy Anstett also received his 25-year pin on Tuesday night.
After 50 years, Indiana firefighters no longer have to pay their annual dues.
Local fire department representatives from Stroh, Mongo, Avilla, Corunna, LaGrange County, Angola and Noble Township were also in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.