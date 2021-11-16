Three people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. There were no arrests on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael G. Ball Jr., 36, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, Angola, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Eva K. Munoz-Nolasco, 32, of the 300 block of Shaffmaster Avenue, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 9600 block of West C.R. 350N, for felony battery causing moderate injury to a woman known to be pregnant.
• Marie R. Sessford, 22, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
